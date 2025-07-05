Perinton Town History

Bill Poray, town historian of Perinton and village historian of Fairport, delves into the unique history and identity of this vibrant community. With nearly 50,000 residents spread across Perinton and its village of Fairport, Bill explains the intertwined relationship between these places and their notable hamlets, Egypt and Bushnell’s Basin.

In this episode, learn how the Erie Canal shaped the area’s development, the legacy of the Native Seneca Nation, and the Land Purchase that set the stage for settlement. Bill highlights Perinton’s impressive trail system, environmental efforts, and community spirit that continue to make it a desirable place to live and visit.

Discover how Bill connects with thousands each year through school programs, walking tours, and local history events, and how the Fairport Historical Museum serves as a rich resource for residents and visitors alike.

Visit the Fairport Historical Museum at 18 Perrin Street, Fairport, open Tuesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, or by appointment for research.