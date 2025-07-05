Pittsford Mendon Baseball – 2025 State Champions

Coach Shaun Caveny celebrates leading the Pittsford Mendon Vikings to a Class A state championship, their first sectional title since 2001. He shares the team’s journey from a tough start to a dominant finish built on pitching, defense, and a strong “next man up” mindset.

Learn how they stayed confident in high-pressure games by focusing on fundamentals and teamwork. Coach Caveny discusses offseason training and the drive to defend their title in the coming season.

Follow Pittsford Mendon Vikings baseball and get updates at pittsfordmendonvikingsbaseball.com and on social media.