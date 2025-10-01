Protecting Your Family’s Future with Jane Lehman of LegalShield

Jane Lehman, independent associate with LegalShield, discusses the importance of wills and estate planning, even for young adults, and how LegalShield makes legal services affordable and accessible. Learn why having a will, medical directives, and powers of attorney are essential for protecting your loved ones and decisions.

Jane explains the simplicity of the will creation process through LegalShield’s easy-to-use questionnaires, attorney access, and ongoing updates at no extra cost. She highlights common misconceptions about wills and why proper legal documents prevent costly disputes and confusion.

Discover LegalShield’s broader legal services designed to provide peace of mind, from contract reviews to dispute resolution, helping you avoid legal pitfalls with fast, accountable support.

Get in touch with Jane at janelehman.com or call (810) 333-3442 to learn more about protecting your family and accessing affordable legal guidance.