RBTL Transformed – Arnie Rothschild on Renovations & Upcoming Shows

Arnie Rothschild, CEO and Board Chair of Rochester Broadway Theater League, discusses the exciting transformations of the historic Auditorium Theatre and the impressive renovations recently completed in Phase One. Walk through the restored Floreano Room, new wide entrances, elevator installations, and upcoming expansions including lobby enclosures designed to preserve the building’s rich heritage while meeting modern needs.

Learn about the Rochester theater landscape’s rich history and its ongoing evolution to accommodate cutting-edge productions like Hamilton and Wicked, which are economic drivers bringing millions to the community. Discover plans to turn Rochester into the “Emerald City” with landmark buildings lit green during Wicked’s run from February 18 to March 1.

Don’t miss the upcoming season announcement in March and tours of the renovated venue that promise to make RBTL a top cultural destination.

Get tickets and information at rbtl.org.