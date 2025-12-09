Restoring Hope and Strengthening Marriages

Pastor Arnold Deknatel and Mary Peeso of Hope for Couples share their unwavering belief in the power of covenant love and faith-centered marriage. From Arnold’s 53 years of marriage anchored by Jesus in the middle to Mary’s personal journey embracing love and grace through challenges, they offer hope for couples navigating today’s complexities.

Discover how Hope for Couples supports lasting relationships through programs like Merge, an eight session course for engaged couples, and Reengage, a group ministry strengthening married couples with small group discussions and biblical teachings.

Join their upcoming “Sportacular” event on January 9 at Hope Church in Greece featuring food, trivia, appraisals, and inspiring talks designed to nurture connection and community.

Tickets are just $15, making it accessible for all who want to invest in healthier, thriving marriages.

Learn more and register at sharethehope.org/coach.