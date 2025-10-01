RMSC – Carnival Of Curiosity – Nick Koziol & Jess DeCotis

Jess DeCotis and Nick Koziol, co-hosts of That Sounds Terrifying, share their passion for uncovering Rochester’s paranormal stories, blending spooky tales with intriguing human experiences. From mediumship revelations to ghost lore and chilling community legends, their podcast invites listeners into a world of mystery and wonder.

Hear how their improv comedy background sparked the creation of this popular local show, and learn about their upcoming live event, After Dark Carnival of Curiosity, at the Rochester Museum and Science Center on October 18—a night filled with ghost stories, costumes, cocktails, and community fun.

Discover a balanced approach that respects skepticism while embracing the unknown, creating space for stories that entertain, inspire, and sometimes even touch the heart.

Find That Sounds Terrifying on all major podcast platforms and learn more at thatsoundsterrifying.com.