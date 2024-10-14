Rochester Children’s Dyslexia Center

This week’s community spotlight is on Rochester’s Children’s Dyslexia Center, where every child’s potential to read is embraced and empowered. Dedicated to offering top-tier tutorial services, the center is a beacon of hope for families navigating dyslexia. They not only provide crucial support for children but also champion education among professionals and the public alike. Through their commitment to clinical research, they’re advancing the scientific understanding of dyslexia, shaping better standards and care for the future. Stay tuned as we delve deeper into their transformative work and the stories of resilience they inspire.