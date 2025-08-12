Erica Fee, founder and CEO of the Rochester Fringe Festival, shares the incredible history and growth of the festival, now entering its 14th year. Inspired by the original Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland, which began in 1947, the Rochester Fringe has blossomed into New York State’s largest multidisciplinary performing arts festival, hosting about 650 shows over 12 days from September 9 to 20.

Erica previews exciting highlights including unique comedy and circus acts, children’s programming, and the newly launched Fringe app for easy event navigation. Many events are free or affordably priced, emphasizing accessibility and community connection.

Learn how Rochester punches above its weight in arts and culture and how the festival’s bifurcated model blends curated headliners with diverse local venues, creating a vibrant, inclusive arts experience.

Discover more and plan your visit at rochesterfringe.com.