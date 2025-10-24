Rochester’s Paranormal Stories with Jess DeCotis and Nick Koziol

As spooky season arrives, Jess DeCotis and Nick Koziol bring the chills with tales from That Sounds Terrifying, their popular podcast exploring paranormal activity and ghost stories—many drawn from the rich history and eerie locations of Rochester. Hear about their memorable episode recorded at the haunted Union Tavern, complete with unexplained camera shutdowns and playful spirit interactions.

Discover the connection with Monroe County Paranormal Society and how they help investigate and debunk hauntings while respectfully preserving the mysterious. Jess and Nick share personal experiences, their skepticism, and how they curate stories that intrigue, entertain, and sometimes inspire hope.

Find episodes and more at thatsoundsterrifying.com.