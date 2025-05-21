RPO 25-26 Season – Maestro Andreas Delfs

Join Maestro Andreas Delfs, Music Director of the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, as he shares the exciting upcoming 25-26 season lineup, featuring a massive Beethoven Festival packed with symphonies and concertos, a vibrant dance festival collaboration with Garth Fagan Dance and Rochester City Ballet, and premieres by world class guest soloists.

Discover how Maestro Delfs balances tradition and innovation, bringing beloved classics alongside contemporary premieres commissioned for the RPO. Plus, get details on upcoming concerts, Sunday matinees, and the highly anticipated RPO gala on May 16th at the Riverside Convention Center—a night of music, dance, and celebration for all ages.

Learn more and purchase tickets at: rpo.org