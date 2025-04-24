RPO Hall Of Fame Induction

Host Pat Rivers welcomes back Jeff Tyzik, principal Pops conductor of the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, to celebrate the RPO’s induction into the Rochester Music Hall of Fame.

Jeff shares his four-decade journey with the RPO, reflecting on the orchestra’s deep roots in the community—from inspiring schoolchildren to memorable outdoor concerts bringing neighbors together. He highlights the RPO musicians as not just performers but Rochester community members.

Listeners get a peek at tonight’s induction ceremony program, including Brahms and the iconic “Birdland.” Jeff discusses how the RPO keeps classical music and Pops concerts relevant across generations by blending timeless favorites with targeted shows featuring ‘80s new wave, swing, and immersive film concerts.

He offers candid insight on the financial challenges orchestras face nationally and the importance of adapting to changing times without sacrificing musical excellence. Jeff reflects on the legacy and resilience required to keep the RPO vibrant for the next hundred years.