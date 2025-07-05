RPO – Summer Outdoor Concert Series

Matthew Kraemer, guest conductor for the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra’s summer series, shares his 15 years of experience with the RPO and his passion for bringing classical and popular music to outdoor venues. Known for their versatility, the RPO offers a range of music… from symphonies to Motown, movie themes, and patriotic tunes.

Matthew highlights the unique joy and challenges of conducting outdoors, connecting with audiences in relaxed, family-friendly settings. He previews upcoming concerts around Rochester and tips on staying updated on weather changes.

Get ready for unforgettable performances as the RPO brings orchestral music to parks and iconic venues all summer.

Find the full schedule and updates at rpo.org.