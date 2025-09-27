Salvation Army – Cornhole For A Cause

Mike Gilbert, Director of Development at the Rochester Salvation Army, shares the wide range of vital services they provide year round, from homeless shelters and permanent supportive housing to food pantries, children’s camps, and holiday programs like Coats for Kids and the Christmas Toy Shop.

Learn about their third annual Cornhole for a Cause fundraiser on Thursday, October 2, at Total Sports Experience in Gates. This fun, inclusive event raises funds specifically for Coats for Kids and features friendly competition, food, raffles, and opportunities for all ages and skill levels to participate.

Discover how community members can volunteer throughout the year—including standing kettle bell ringing during the holidays—and the tangible impact of donations in feeding families, providing shelter, and supporting vulnerable populations.

Get involved, register for Cornhole for a Cause, or learn more at the Rochester Salvation Army website.