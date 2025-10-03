Lindsey Kramers and Lindsey Kaya of the Smoking and Health Action Coalition of Livingston and Monroe Counties join Rochester Speaks to discuss the upcoming Seen Enough Tobacco Day on October 13. This statewide campaign aims to protect youth from tobacco marketing and promote healthier futures.

Learn about how tobacco companies target youth with flavored products and marketing near schools, and how Reality Check empowers young people to speak out. Despite progress with lowered smoking rates statewide, Monroe and Livingston Counties still face challenges fueled by retail density and socioeconomic factors.

Discover effective ways communities can advocate for policy changes such as smoke-free public spaces, tobacco retailer zoning, and comprehensive education. Get insights into vaping dangers and learn about cessation resources including the New York State Quit Line.

For more info or to get involved, visit smokingandhealth.org.