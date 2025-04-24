St. Peter’s Kitchen – Part 1

Jon Goehring talks with Robert Boyd, CEO of Saint Peter’s Kitchen, about the critical issue of food insecurity in Rochester. Robert breaks down how food insecurity goes beyond hunger, addressing not just quantity but quality and nutritional balance necessary for a healthy lifestyle.

Learn how Saint Peter’s Kitchen partners with healthcare providers and community groups to support families, especially seniors and working families who struggle to afford nutritious food amid rising inflation and food deserts. Discover practical ways Saint Peter’s Kitchen promotes balanced diets, offers culturally relevant meals, and educates on food preparation.

Robert also highlights challenges like housing instability and transportation barriers, alongside creative solutions such as pantry appointments, food demos, and security deposit funds for better housing.

Find out how anyone in need can access free lunches and pantry services, no questions asked, and how Saint Peter’s Kitchen is a welcoming, stigma-free community resource.

Visit stpeterskitchen.org or call 235-6511 to learn more.