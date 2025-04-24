St Peter’s Kitchen – Part 2

Jon Goehring welcomes back Robert Boyd, CEO of Saint Peter’s Kitchen, for a second conversation digging deeper into the organization’s evolving role serving Rochester’s West Side since 1982.

Bob shares how the meal program exploded from 50–100 meals to 300–400 meals daily, fueled by a core of dedicated volunteers and an expanding need from housed but financially stretched neighbors. He opens up about the challenges of running a volunteer-driven operation in a chaotic funding and inflation environment, highlighting the delicate balance of managing food procurement, utilities, rent, and staffing.

Listeners get insights on how Saint Peter’s leverages partnerships with health and housing groups to connect guests with comprehensive services beyond just food — including primary care and social support. Bob explains the importance of “warm handoffs” and building strong community relationships to address complex issues facing food insecure families and seniors.

He reflects on a personal journey from farmers markets founder to longtime food equity advocate and leader at Saint Peter’s Kitchen — a mission fueled by the belief that access to food is a fundamental right.

For more info, visit saintpeterskitchen.org or email bob@stpeterskitchen.org.