Startups & Innovation in Rochester – NextCorps

Jim Senall, President of NextCorps, shares an insider’s view on Rochester’s thriving startup and tech ecosystem. From launching Manial Web Design during the dot com bust to leading a nonprofit incubator supporting 70 early stage companies, Jim paints a picture of a community rich in entrepreneurial spirit and innovation.

Discover how NextCorps guides startups with mentorship, resources, and access to coworking spaces, helping founders avoid common pitfalls and connect with seasoned experts. Learn how Rochester’s legacy of innovation from Kodak to advanced photonics fuels a dynamic environment for new ventures.

Jim delves into rising trends like software startups, climate tech, and AI driven rapid prototyping, highlighting opportunities and challenges for entrepreneurs and local businesses in adopting new technologies.

Explore upcoming AI startup programs, growth plans for NextCorps’ expanded facilities, and tips for anyone seeking to engage with Rochester’s vibrant tech scene.

Stay connected and learn more at nextcorps.org.