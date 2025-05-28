Supporting Ukraine with Elena Dilai from RocMaidan

Elena Dilai, Board Secretary of RocMaidan, shares their vital work sending medical and humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the 2014 conflict began. From first aid kits and ambulances to wheelchairs and hospital equipment, RocMaidan channels community donations into life-saving supplies for soldiers and civilians impacted by war.

Elena reflects on the importance of sustaining community support amid global uncertainties and political shifts. Hear how RocMaidan mobilizes volunteers, partners with local businesses, and participates in Rochester’s Memorial Day parade to raise awareness and honor the sacrifices of all those affected by conflict—from US service members to those on the frontlines in Ukraine.

Discover how you can get involved through donations, fundraisers, or supplying needed medical equipment. Learn more and support at rocmaidan.org.