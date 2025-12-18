Supporting Young Athletes with Good People Deserve Wins Too

Nelly Epic and Angel Bunce share the inspiring journey of Good People Deserve Wins Too, a volunteer driven nonprofit helping youth athletes overcome financial obstacles. From sponsoring individual players like 2D—a rising basketball star at East High—to supporting entire teams, the organization provides funding for uniforms, equipment, and travel costs.

Hear about this year’s record growth, tripled impact, and exciting plans for the February 6 Gala with a Queen of Hearts theme, live music, casino tables, and generous sponsors, the gala celebrates the power of community investment in youth.

Whether as a sponsor, volunteer, or attendee, learn how you can help young athletes reach their potential and give back to a thriving local cause.

Find tickets and support opportunities at gpdw2.org.