Survivors Leading Change with the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester

Join Christina Thompson, Executive Director, and Colleen Molina, emerging leader and board member, as they discuss the Breast Cancer Coalition’s innovative Emerging Leaders Program. Designed for younger survivors, this year-long program empowers participants through education, advocacy, and community building.

Hear how the program fosters dynamic support networks and leadership skills, including a trip to Washington D.C. for advocacy training with the National Breast Cancer Coalition. Learn about the coalition’s ongoing efforts to fund vital research, provide resources for patients and caregivers, and make breast cancer awareness a year-round conversation… NOT just in October.

Find out how survivors and supporters can get involved, become mentors, and contribute to advancing the fight against breast cancer.

Visit bccr.org or email christina@bccr.org to learn more.