Nick Koziol, local content creator and host of That Sounds Terrific in the 585 and That Sounds Terrifying, shares his passion for highlighting amazing people and intriguing local stories from the Rochester area. From interviewing nonprofit leaders and artists to exploring Rochester’s rich paranormal history, Nick’s podcasts bring fresh perspectives and deep connection to the community.

Hear how Nick’s knack for networking and storytelling has connected him with diverse voices… from comedians like Jackie Davis to ghost hunters to local heroes. Discover the yin and yang of his shows: celebrating terrific achievements and sharing spine-tingling tales of local lore.

Find That Sounds Terrific and That Sounds Terrifying at thatsoundsterrific.com and thatsoundsterrifying.com.

Follow Nick’s work and explore his rich network within Rochester’s vibrant cultural landscape.