The Lee Lucas Ride — A Father’s Mission to Save Lives

Dean Lucas, father of Lee Lucas, joins us to share the powerful story behind the Lee Lucas Ride, a motorcycle and vehicle fundraiser started in honor of his late son. The ride has raised tens of thousands of dollars to support addiction recovery services at Father Tracy’s Advocacy Center, providing critical beds and resources for those battling addiction.

Hear Dean’s personal journey through grief and healing and how the ride has grown over the years with passionate volunteers and community sponsors. From scaling the Hyatt Regency to unique sponsorships like the Lee Lucas IPA, discover how every donation and every rider helps save lives and spread awareness about the opioid crisis right here in Rochester.

Join the ride on August 16 or support online. Visit leelucasride.com to learn more and get involved.