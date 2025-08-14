Understanding Alzheimer’s – Alzheimer’s Association of Rochester & The Finger Lakes

Claire Corwin, from the Alzheimer’s Association of Rochester and the Finger Lakes chapter, explains the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia and highlights the importance of accurate diagnosis for effective care. Learn about the various types of dementia and how education and support can empower families facing these challenges.

Discover the latest treatment options, including new drugs that may slow Alzheimer’s progression, and lifestyle factors to help reduce risk. Claire shares how the association provides free education, support groups, care consultations, and advocacy to improve quality of life for those affected.

Mark your calendars for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on October 4 at Innovative Field, a meaningful community event to honor loved ones and raise funds for vital research.

For more information and support, visit alz.org.