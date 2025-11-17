Understanding and Overcoming Stalking with Jennifer Sisson

Jennifer Sisson, a life coach specializing in supporting survivors of stalking and cyberbullying, joins Rochester Speaks to shed light on the complexities and impact of stalking.

Learn what constitutes real stalking beyond everyday misunderstandings, the emotional trauma it causes, and why it’s often a hidden issue with victims suffering in silence.

Jennifer discusses the challenges of cyberbullying, legal hurdles in prosecuting stalkers, and the importance of empathy and support for those affected. Hear about effective coaching strategies to help victims regain confidence, rebuild their lives, and thrive after trauma.

If you or someone you know is struggling, Jennifer offers a safe space for connection and guidance. Reach out through her website to start the healing journey and bring the conversation about stalking into the light.