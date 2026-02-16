Upcoming Events and Opportunities at Hope Hall

Sister Diana Dolce, founder, and Ashley Dotter, Director of Advancement at Hope Hall, spotlight exciting upcoming events designed to engage the community and support Hope Hall’s mission of educating children who learn differently.

Join them for the March 7 Pickleball Fundraiser in Fairport, a fun way to connect with others while supporting the school’s programs. The Open House on Saturday, March 14th from 10 AM to 1 PM offers families a chance to tour Hope Hall, meet educators, and learn about the unique sensory-based curriculum and supportive environment.

Looking ahead, experience the Taste of Italy on April 25th, a delightful Italian dinner gala, and participate in the Walk for Hope on May 21st, a community event strengthening Hope Hall’s impact.

Stay informed and get involved year-round by visiting hopehall.org. From fundraising to enrollment, Hope Hall welcomes support and invites families to explore a different approach to education.