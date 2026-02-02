Upstate Pro Wrestling – Community & Mentorship Through Sport

Mike Champion, founder of Upstate Pro Wrestling, alongside Chris McCarthy of Keller Williams and local icon Soccer Sam, join us to celebrate Rochester’s rich wrestling history and the vibrant pro wrestling scene they’re growing today. From humble beginnings in a garage to packed events at major venues, UPW offers thrilling live entertainment and hands on training programs for aspiring wrestlers of all ages and skill levels.

Discover how UPW blends spectacle with mentorship… teaching life skills, building confidence, and providing positive role models in a community-oriented environment. Learn about the increasing popularity of female wrestling and how the organization supports a diverse fanbase.

Hear about a miraculous venue lease secured just before Christmas and get details on upcoming events and how to get involved.

Follow Upstate Pro Wrestling at upstateprowrestling.com