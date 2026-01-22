Volley for a Cause – RMHC Rochester

Joanne Ryan, President and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester, discusses the vital mission of RMHC in providing supportive housing and resources to families of seriously ill children. Learn about their innovative House to Home telehealth program delivering care to fragile children in their homes, reducing barriers to follow-up treatment and improving lives.

Discover the impact of RMHC’s year-round services, and get a preview of the upcoming Volley for a Cause volleyball tournament on February 7 at Hot Shots. This inclusive event brings the community together to fundraise while enjoying food, music, and friendly competition.

Find out how to get involved, register, or support the cause at rmhcrochester.org. Join a community making a difference for families when they need it most.