Paul Jordan, founder of Winning with Webinars, shares his journey from electrical engineering and software development into the dynamic world of internet marketing and webinars. With a background spanning technical roles and project management, Paul now empowers business owners, especially coaches and service providers, to harness webinars as powerful marketing funnels.

Discover Paul’s definition of a webinar funnel, a live online presentation combined with an email nurturing sequence and an offer page, and why it’s more than just a single event. Learn which industries benefit most, how an automated webinar system can work for you 24/7, and the importance of clear speaking and follow up strategies.

Talk With Paul about Digital Marketing and Webinars for your business by clicking here.