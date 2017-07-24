Do You Have Trouble Sleeping at Night?

Depression & Sleep

In some cases, sleep problems may be related to a condition called depression. Depression is being recognized as a condition that involves how our body functions, how we feel about ourselves and how we respond to various events in our lives.

Sleep troubles are important features of depression. Symptoms may include the following:

Feelings of sadness most of the day and down, low moods.

Loss of interest in things that were once found to be pleasurable

Significant weight gain or loss

Lack of energy

Difficulty concentrating

Thoughts of suicide

Outbursts of anger

Irritability

Nervousness

Trouble falling asleep

Sleeping too much

If you have trouble sleeping and also have two or more of the above symptoms, inform your health care provider.

Source: A wellness booklet from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine Website