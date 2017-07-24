Do You Have Trouble Sleeping at Night?

Depression & Sleep
In some cases, sleep problems may be related to a condition called depression. Depression is being recognized as a condition that involves how our body functions, how we feel about ourselves and how we respond to various events in our lives.
Sleep troubles are important features of depression. Symptoms may include the following:
- Feelings of sadness most of the day and down, low moods.
- Loss of interest in things that were once found to be pleasurable
- Significant weight gain or loss
- Lack of energy
- Difficulty concentrating
- Thoughts of suicide
- Outbursts of anger
- Irritability
- Nervousness
- Trouble falling asleep
- Sleeping too much
If you have trouble sleeping and also have two or more of the above symptoms, inform your health care provider.
Source: A wellness booklet from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine Website