Celebrating Community Heroes at CSC Rochester’s Heroes Ball

Rob Poltrino and Rosa LaDelfa, co-chairs of the Heroes Ball, share the heart and impact behind this annual fundraiser benefiting the Cancer Support Community. Since 1959, CSC Rochester has provided free educational, emotional, and mental health support to cancer patients, survivors, and their families, including newly opened food pantry services addressing food insecurity during treatment.

Hear about the exciting “A Night in Tuscany” themed gala on October 3 at Woodcliff Hotel and Spa featuring live and silent auctions, authentic community connection, and a memorable night of celebration supporting cancer survivors and caregivers.

Discover inspiring personal stories from Rob and Rosa about why they dedicate their time to this cause, the importance of community care, and how you can get involved.

Tickets and sponsorship info are available at cscrochester.org/heroesball.