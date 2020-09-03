Fashion First September 2020 Highs & Lows of current Footwear trends

Thursday, September 3rd, 2020
COVID has many working from home. Perhaps standing at a new workstation or sitting in a newly created home office. Without thinking you have gone from high heels or wedge style footwear to slippers or flip flops. That’s where the problems begin! Flat footed and in pain…wait aren’t high-heels suppose to give you foot discomfort? While many who now work from home are barely getting changed out of their pj.s many have also forgotten how to be kind to your their feet.
Footwear trends for the fall/winter 2020 range from open toe Birkenstock sandals paired with sassy ankle socks (because many have opted to forgo pedicures too) to athletic-wear footwear with glitz and bedazzled features. Like the Golden Goose Star sneakers for over $530+…they are hot, hot, hot!!!
Be kind to your feet my flat footed fashionistas just do it with Style & Fair …with sustainable fashion from Panache!!!
