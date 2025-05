The Summer Of Seabreeze is Back!!!

The Seabreeze summer 2025 season is officially underway!

Today’s Warm 101.3 & Seabreeze want you to be able to enjoy the park whenever you want, as much as you want…All Season Long!

Listen all this week (Mon 5/19 – Friday 5/23) at 8:20am with Tony + Kristie,

12:20pm with Pat Rivers during the All-Request Lunchtime Café,

and during the ride home with Justine Paige at 4:20pm for your Keyword.

When you hear the keyword, text it to 585-222-1013 for your shot to win a Family 4-Pack of Seabreeze Ride & Slide Season Passports (Valued at $479.96)!!

Seabreeze is now open on weekends.